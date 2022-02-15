Parliament approves food security cooperation accord with Turkey

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved a document on cooperation in the field of food security with Turkey, Trend reported on February 15.

Parliament discussed the bill “On approval of an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on food security cooperation” at its plenary meeting, the report added.

Following the debate, the bill was put to a vote and passed.

The agreement, it was noted, will help to strengthen relations between the two fraternal countries.

The document calls for Azerbaijan and Turkey to work together to improve food security by ensuring the safety of imported and exported food products and expanding the existing potential of food-related trade relations.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

In the first ten months of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $3.4 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.