Over 11 kg of drugs seized on Azerbaijan-Iran border

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The State Border Service has seized over 11 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances in Azerbaijan’s southern borders, the service has reported on its website.

The incident was registered at the Horadiz border detachment’s border post in Beylagan region’s Imamverdili village at about 2100 on February 12, the report added.

The border guard noticed a car approaching the area. One of the passengers took two bags hidden among the bushes near the concrete bridge, which attracted the attention of the border guard.

The unidentified persons trying to leave the scene were detained by the border guard.

During the inspection, over 11.3 kg of drugs (4,565 grams of heroin, 5,565 grams of marijuana, 1,210 grams of methamphetamine) and 1,000 pills containing the psychotropic substance methadone-40 were seized from Barda resident Ashrafli Khayal (27) and Tartar resident Nasirzadeh Nijat (24).

While examining Nasirzadeh, 3 grams of heroin were discovered in a small package in his pocket.

The case is currently undergoing the necessary operational and investigative steps.

The Horadiz border detachment operates on liberated Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan's border with Iran. After liberating its lands from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.