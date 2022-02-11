New military unit opens in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, along with the senior military officials, has inaugurated a new military unit in the liberated lands, the ministry has reported.

All facilities in the military unit have been provided with the necessary equipment and inventory, the report added.

There is a headquarters building, barrack, ideological room, classroom, office premise, amenity and weapon room, bath and sanitary facility, canteen, and medical point, all of which are heated.

Furthermore, a sports facility was constructed to effectively organize servicemen's free time and landscaping work was carried out and various sorts of trees were planted in the area. Uninterrupted power has been provided to the military unit.

Hasanov also inspected the storage conditions of vehicles and combat equipment and was briefed on the situation by combat vehicle commanders.

During the meeting with the military personnel, Hasanov stressed that the country leadership highly appreciates their courage and heroism demonstrated during the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

Emphasizing the maintenance of the personnel’s high-level combat readiness, Hasanov underlined that the servicemen should be always ready to fulfil new tasks.

Speaking about the achievements made in the development of the Azerbaijani army, the minister stated that modern weapons, military vehicles, and equipment will be purchased in the future as part of the army's reforms.

Finally, Hasanov directed the command to continue improving the social and living conditions of the servicemen while maintaining a high level of combat readiness.

It was noted that activities to improve combat readiness and the social and living conditions of servicemen serving in liberated territories are still ongoing.