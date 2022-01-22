Russia is consistently making efforts to resolve situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - MFA

By Trend

Russia is consistently making efforts to resolve the situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, where, unfortunately, incidents involving weapons occur from time to time, there are human casualties, Trend reports referring to the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“It is necessary to form and launch the work of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border as soon as possible and demarcate the border,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said. “We are ready to consult Baku and Yerevan in this process.”

“We would like everyone who wants to join the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, ensuring stability and security in the South Caucasus, to act taking into account the tripartite agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, rather than upon the principle of a zero-sum game,” the ministry said.