Salaries of servicemen of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription increase in Azerbaijan

01 January 2022 [12:09] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

From January 1, the salaries of servicemen of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription have been increased, Trend reports.

According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan has set an additional 20 percent of the monthly salary for active military servicemen.

The monthly official salaries of non-civil servants of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been increased by an average of 20 percent.

This Decree came into force on January 1, 2022.

