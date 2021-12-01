TODAY.AZ / Politics

Bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen from military helicopter crash, taken to farewell ceremony

01 December 2021 [11:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen who died in the crash of a military helicopter, were taken to a farewell ceremony that will be held at the Serhedchi Olympic Sports Center in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 1.

The names of victims:

  • Colonel Fuzuli Ali Javadov
  • Colonel Emil Nazirov
  • Major Elmir Hasanov
  • Major Emil Shahid
  • Major Elbrus Akhmadov
  • Major Emil Akhmadkhanov
  • Major Emil Aliyev
  • Captain of the Medical Service Jeyhun Akhmadkhanov
  • Captain Javid Bayramli
  • Captain Hayyam Aliyev
  • Captain Teymur Garaisayev
  • Lieutenant Abdulla Suleymanov
  • Senior Lieutenant Farid Nagiyev
  • Elchin Nabiyev

In addition, it is reported as a result of the accident, two soldiers on board survived - Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov.

?n November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range.

