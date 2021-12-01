Bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen from military helicopter crash, taken to farewell ceremony

By Trend

The bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen who died in the crash of a military helicopter, were taken to a farewell ceremony that will be held at the Serhedchi Olympic Sports Center in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 1.

The names of victims:

Colonel Fuzuli Ali Javadov

Colonel Emil Nazirov

Major Elmir Hasanov

Major Emil Shahid

Major Elbrus Akhmadov

Major Emil Akhmadkhanov

Major Emil Aliyev

Captain of the Medical Service Jeyhun Akhmadkhanov

Captain Javid Bayramli

Captain Hayyam Aliyev

Captain Teymur Garaisayev

Lieutenant Abdulla Suleymanov

Senior Lieutenant Farid Nagiyev

Elchin Nabiyev

In addition, it is reported as a result of the accident, two soldiers on board survived - Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov.

?n November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range.