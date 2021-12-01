Bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen from military helicopter crash, taken to farewell ceremony

|
By Trend
The bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen who died in the crash of a military helicopter, were taken to a farewell ceremony that will be held at the Serhedchi Olympic Sports Center in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 1.
The names of victims:
In addition, it is reported as a result of the accident, two soldiers on board survived - Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov.
?n November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range.