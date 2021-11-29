Civilian wounded in mine blast in liberated Jabrayil

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

An Azerbaijani civilian has been wounded in a mine blast in Jabrayil region liberated from Armenia's occupation late last year.

Azerbaijani civilian Natig Mammadov, 41, lost his right leg in a mine explosion during the repair and construction in Jabrayil’s Mehtili village.

The Jabrayil region prosecutor's office reported on November 29 that representatives of the corresponding structures examined the scene of the incident, the forensic expertise was arranged and other procedural actions were carried out.

The Jabrayil region prosecutor's office is investigating the incident.

Armenia deliberately and constantly laid mines on the Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

About 180 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines laid by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around Karabakh.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.