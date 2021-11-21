Italian senator strongly condemns military provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan

By Trend

Member of the Italian Senate from the Forward Italy party, Senator Urania Papatheu made statements in which she condemned the recent military provocations of Armenia on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and supported Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Italian senator's statements were published by the Italian news agencies AgenParl, Agenzia Nova, LaPresse, Askanews, Dire and 9Colonne.

Noting that 7 Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 more were wounded while repelling the next Armenian provocations on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in recent days, the senator stressed that this must end, the European Union must intervene and decisively condemn those who want to start a war.

"The Armenian side continues its provocations, as if the deaths of more than 160 civilians in Azerbaijan as a result of a mine explosion after the end of the war on November 10 last year are not enough, and this situation is further aggravated by the fact that the Armenian government continues to ignore the norms of international law," said Urania Papatheu.

She noted that in order to ensure peace, stability and cooperation in the entire region, Armenia must abandon its policy of aggression and territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

"It is important to start a negotiation process between these two countries as soon as possible to normalize relations on the basis of international law, as well as delimitation and demarcation of the state border," said the senator.

The statements of the Italian senator are available by following the links:

https://agenparl.eu/azerbaigian-papatheu-fi-continuano-le-provocazioni-armene-ue-intervenga/

https://www.agenzianova.com/a/61968bd1050ed4.99123381/3685849/2021-11-18/azerbaigian-papatheu-fi-continuano-le-provocazioni-armene-ue-intervenga



