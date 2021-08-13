Azerbaijani MP urges citizens to get vaccinated

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani MP Musa Guliyev has called on citizens to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 infection to reduce the number of infection cases in the country, Azertag reported.

The MP said that consistent work must be done to educate citizens in this area and comprehensive vaccination measures must be taken in fighting the pandemic.

The MP noted that although anti-epidemic measures, including quarantine measures, have yielded positive results, the recent outbreak of a new wave of coronavirus, especially the delta variant in neighboring countries, requires more serious measures in Azerbaijan.

“The statistics of recent days are of particular concern to us. Because the number of infected people is growing sharply, and the death toll is high”, Guliyev said.

Stressing the strict quarantine regime’s negative socio-economical and psychological impacts in the society, the MP underlined that vaccination is the most effective way of fighting the pandemic.

Despite the fact that more than four million people have been vaccinated with two doses of vaccine, there are still citizens who have not been vaccinated yet, he stressed.

The number of daily infections that exceeds 1,000 cases, urges the state to take at least partial quarantine measures, and the Operational Headquarters will soon also make recommendations in this regard, Guliyev said.

The MP did not rule out that wearing faces masks in the open air might become mandatory again.

"In general, we do not know how to fight the pandemic and when it will end, so we need to take these steps. At the same time, we have to protect the country's economy. If we collectively take responsibility for this, I think our losses will be even less," he concluded.