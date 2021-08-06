Talks held between Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan and Trend News Agency

By Trend

Director General of Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov and the agency’s Editor-in-Chief Rufiz Hafizoglu held meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci in Baku on August 5, Trend reports.

The agency’s leadership expressed condolences due to victims of forest fires in Turkey and regrets for this disaster.

During the talk, the parties emphasized the need to expand relations between Trend News Agency and the Turkish media in the current period of hybrid information war, unleashed by Armenia against Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as importance of joint fighting against this war by the two fraternal countries.

Besides, the parties discussed the issue of possible assistance from the ambassador in the creation of new joint projects with the Turkish media, and involving more media structures.

The agency also thanked the diplomat for the support, participation and speech delivered by him during the ceremony of the presentation ‘Turkic World’ project (www.turkic.world) - the first Turkic digital media platform uniting the news of Turkic-speaking countries, created on the initiative of Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group.

At the meeting, the ambassador was provided information that Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar National News Agency joined the media platform, and in the near future, news agencies from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are also expected to join.

The officials informed Bagci that Russian and English versions of the ‘Turkic World’ media platform also begun to function, and the project participants can publish their news there.

The ambassador pointed out the significance of the ‘Turkic World’ media platform and the importance of the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations both in the media, and in many other areas.

He was also informed about the Eastweststream.com project, which was established as part of the Trend News Agency-Russian TASS State News Agency partnership.

The parties stressed that joining of reputable international agencies to this project is expected and that it’s aimed at satisfying the growing demand for reliable news and high-quality analytical content reflecting the mutually beneficial cooperation of the countries of East and West.

The Turkish ambassador was asked to facilitate participation of Turkey’s leading news agencies in this project.