New details of extinguishing forest fires in Turkey by Azerbaijani firefighters disclosed

By Trend

The firefighters and rescuers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations currently continue to extinguish fires in Turkey in accordance with the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the ministry told Trend on Aug. 3.

The spread of forest fires in many directions is prevented thanks to the efforts of Azerbaijani firefighters in Marmaris district, where forest fires have recently become widespread. Presently, the firefighters of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continue to take the necessary measures to extinguish fires in accordance with the current situation.

The activity of the firefighters and rescuers of the ministry in Marmaris district has been coordinated under the leadership of Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzoyev. The second group of firefighters and rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to Turkey upon the instructions of the president, will start to extinguish fires on Aug. 4.



