Turkey's ruling party delegation visits Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs in Baku

By Trend

The delegation of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey, which is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs, as well as a monument to Turkish soldiers in Baku, Trend reports on July 26.

The members of the delegation laid flowers at the grave of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. They also visited the grave of ophthalmologist Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers there.

Then the delegation headed by First Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus visited the Martyrs Alley and paid tribute to the memory of those who fell in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.