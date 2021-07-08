Georgia, Azerbaijan intend to deepen cooperation in a number of areas

By Trend

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani met Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov, who pays an official visit to Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the sides focused talks on the significance of Georgia-Azerbaijan strategic cooperation. They discussed the main trends of the cultural sphere cooperation and set the collaboration plans both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The two ministers underlined that the implementation of joint projects plays a crucial role in ensuring stability and peace in the region.