France must ask landmines maps from Armenia - French senator

France must ask Armenians the map of the landmines to avoid others tragedies, French Senator Nathalie Goulet tweeted, Trend reports citing Goulet’s Twitter.

“France must ask Armenians the map of the landmines to avoid others tragedies.

All my condoléances to my friends in Azerbaidjan after the death Siraj Abichov and Maguerram Ibraguimov journalists due to a landmine in Kelbajar. Condolences to their families,” he said.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.