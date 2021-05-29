TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan solemnly celebrates Republic Day in Karabakh's Shusha

29 May 2021 [10:00] - TODAY.AZ

On the occasion of 28 May - Republic Day, a solemn event was held in Shusha city with the participation of the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, Defense Ministry's press service has reported.

The blessed memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Shehids (Martyrs) of the First Karabakh and Patriotic Wars was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The ceremony ended with a solemn march of military personnel through the city.












Print version

Views: 7

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also