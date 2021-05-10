Azerbaijan creating 'green' energy zone in liberated Karabakh

By Trend

Work to create a 'green' energy zone is underway in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region liberated from Armenian occupation, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told reporters, Trend reports.

Shahbazov said that work is currently underway in the Karabakh region to create solar and wind power plants.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.