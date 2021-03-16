Active employment program covered 3,700 citizens in post-war period

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Labor and Social Protection Ministry continues to support martyrs’ family members, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.

Some 3,700 people of this category have been involved in active employment program after the end of Second Karabakh War on November 10.

OF them, 3,030 were involved in the self-employment program. The ministry is helping them to establish small businesses in accordance with their business plans.

Moreover, 645 citizens have been involved in paid public work, and the ministry co-finances a portion of their salaries.

Azerbaijan’s self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection covered 12,000 people in 2020 and is expected to cover 16,000 people in 2021.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. It plans to provide apartments and private houses to 3,000 martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021. So far, around 9,200 apartments and private houses and 7,200 cars were provided to these categories of citizens.

2,855 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died as martyrs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war.

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.