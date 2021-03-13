President Aliyev congratulates Pope Francis on election anniversary

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Holiness Pope Francis over the anniversary of his election, Azertag has reported.

“It is on the occasion of the Anniversary of your Election that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, your followers,” the president said.

Aliyev added that “the present high level of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See is gratifying. With tolerance and multicultural values regarded as a way of life, Azerbaijan attaches particular significance to the continued expansion of these relations aimed at promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue”.

“I recall with fondest memories our last year’s meeting in the Vatican and exchange of views and express my gratitude for your high recognition of Azerbaijan’s multiculturalism and tolerance traditions,” the president said.

“During these challenging times, as we wage a struggle against the COVID-19 virus that has swept the world, it is crucial that humanity harnesses such noble values as mutual understanding, support, solidarity, and humanism,” President Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the exemplary relations of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See will continue to serve the cause of forging the environment of mutual trust among the civilizations, protecting religious and cultural heritage, and ensuring the triumph of universal values.

“On this auspicious day, I wish you strong health and success in fulfilling your supreme moral mission,” the president said.