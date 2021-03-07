Foreign diplomats acquainted with Gulebird HPP in liberated Lachin of Azerbaijan

By Trend

The heads of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attachés and journalists on March 6 visited the Lachin district liberated from Armenian occupation. The visit was carried out on the basis of the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

During the visit, foreign diplomats, military attaches and journalists got acquainted with the consequences of the crimes and atrocities committed by Armenian occupants in the ancient Azerbaijani lands.

The visitors were accompanied by Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice President Elchin Amirbeyov, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev and other officials.

The visitors got acquainted with the Gulebird HPP of Azerenerji OJSC in Lachin. Vice-President of Azerenerji Ziyaddin Guliyev gave detailed information on the current situation and future plans for power supply to the liberated territories.

It was noted that the Gulebird HPP with a capacity of 8 megawatts, located on the Hakari river, was commissioned on February 15 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. During the Armenian occupation, the hydroelectric power station, like other facilities, was destroyed by the Armenians. This hydroelectric power station, commissioned in a short time on the instructions of the head of the Azerbaijani state, is of great importance in terms of creating infrastructure and implementing other measures in the liberated territories.

The commissioning of the Gulebird HPP is a significant historical event. This is the first infrastructure project launched with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the liberated districts. The hydroelectric power station will play an important role in providing electricity to a population of about 7000 people. The electricity generated here will be supplied to the Khanlyg village of the Gubadli district, the southern part of the Lachin distrcit and infrastructure facilities located on the territory.



