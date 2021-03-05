New reality created in South Caucasus - head of department at Istanbul Kadir Has University

By Trend





After the signing of a trilateral agreement among Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, a new reality was created in the South Caucasus, Trend reports referring to Mitat Celikpala, Head of the Department of International Relations of the Faculty of Economics and Management at Istanbul Kadir Has University.

“After the end of the war, the issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh region lost its significance,” Celikpala added.

Celikpala said that despite the end of the conflict, there are still a number of difficulties.

“In particular, Azerbaijan and Armenia must discuss the future of their relations,” the head of the department said."It is important for Azerbaijan and Armenia to work on the restoration of mutual relations."