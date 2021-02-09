MoD spokesman: 184 servicemen of artillery troops killed in Karabakh war

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Ministry Spokesman Anar Eyvazov has said that 184 servicemen of the Azerbaijani artillery troops were killed during the 44-day Second Karabakh war in 2020, Trend reported.

He added that about 4,000 servicemen of the artillery troops for their merits in gaining victory were awarded various orders and medals, as well as titles, including the title of Hero of the Patriotic War.

In a report posted on its official website, the Defence Ministry said that 2,855 soldiers, who were martyred in the 44-day war, have been buried by January 18 and that 50 servicemen are considered as missing.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.