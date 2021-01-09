TODAY.AZ / Politics

Reports on creation of Turkish airbases in Azerbaijan are false – MoD

09 January 2021 [12:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Reports on the establishment of Turkish airbases in Azerbaijan do not correspond to reality, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports on Jan. 8 citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The disseminated information does not correspond to reality," the spokesman said. "Except for the cases stipulated by international agreements in which Azerbaijan is a party, the deployment of foreign military bases on its territory is beyond the scope of state policy."

"Azerbaijan is a member of the Non-Aligned Movement and chairman of this movement from 2019 through 2022," Dargahli added.

