Azerbaijani Parliament begins discussions on state budget for 2021

By Trend

Plenary session on discussions of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 held at the Parliament of Azerbaijan on Dec. 24, Trend reports.

The following bills are on the agenda of the meeting:

- ‘On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021’ (first reading);

- ‘On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2021’ (first reading);

- ‘On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2021’ (first reading);

- ‘On the minimum subsistence level in Azerbaijan for 2021’ (first reading);

- ‘On the level of the need criterion in Azerbaijan in 2021’ (first reading);

- on the amendment to the law ‘On the budgetary system’ (first reading);

- on the amendment to the law ‘On social insurance’ (first reading);

- on the amendment to the law ‘On labor pensions’ (first reading);

- on the amendment to the law ‘On social benefits’ (first reading);

- on the cost estimate of the Parliament of Azerbaijan for 2021;

- on the cost estimate of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan for 2021;

- on the amendment to the Law ‘On Political Parties’ (first reading);

- on an amendment to the Law ‘On Orders and Medals of Azerbaijan’ in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal of Azerbaijan ‘15th Anniversary (2005-2020) of the Ministry of Emergency Affairs of Azerbaijan’ (second reading).



