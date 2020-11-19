Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange bodies

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Armenia have exchanged 385 bodies of those who died during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh since November 13, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Since November 13, 385 bodies have been handed over. This figure includes casualties from both sides," she said.

“The return of refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh continues. Since November 14, 3,054 people have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh," she said.

According to the spokesperson, Russia's efforts create opportunities for a long-term settlement of the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“On November 17-19, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are on a visit to Moscow by the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Zakharova said that the co-chairs held consultations at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and also met with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense, synchronized watches on further interaction of the ‘troika’ in order to achieve a settlement of the Karabakh conflict after the ceasefire.