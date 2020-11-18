All traces related to temple in Kalbajar show its non-belonging to Armenia - historian

By Trend





All traces related to the Khudavang monastery in the Kalbajar district show that it doesn’t belong to the Armenians, head of the Caucasus policy department of the Institute of Caucasian Studies under the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences, historian Elnur Kalbizade told Trend on Nov.18.

According to Kalbizade, the biggest falsification in the Khudavang monastery, which belongs to the Christian Albanians and played an important role in the ethnogenesis of the Azerbaijani people, was committed by the Armenians themselves.

“First of all, it should be noted that a temple was also here back in the pre-Christian period, which is testified to by specially built monuments discovered by the Armenians in 2007 during the excavations carried out by them on the monastery’s territory. Then the Armenians themselves admitted that such monuments aren’t typical for Armenian Christianity,” he said. “On the other hand, the Armenians committed another falsification, linking the name of the monastery allegedly with the Armenian word "khota", which means "elevation", "hill". In fact, the name of the monastery ‘Khudavang’, in the pre-Christian period ‘Khuda/Gudai’ word was used in the area of ??Turan (an ancient region in Central Asia) and Iran in the meaning of "Almighty, Creator".

Kalbizade noted that the mention of the fact that the largest structure of the monastery in the 13th century is associated with the name of the ruler Arzu-Khatun, whose father’s name was Gurd, also should not be considered accidental.

According to him, since 2004, the Armenians, at the expense of the US businesswoman of Armenian descent Adel Hovnanian, began to carry out work on falsification in the monastery.

"The bell, shown on the video we have was hanged in 2005 and has no historical value. The Armenians, who then carried out the falsification work, in 2017 invited Italian specialists in order to restore some inscriptions and make finds which are allegedly ‘ancient’ and in fact were buried by the Armenians some time ago," added the historian.