Azerbaijan plants oriental plane trees in liberated Zangilan district

By Trend





Oriental plane trees have been planted in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Irada Ibrahimova said, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

“The trees were planted thanks to the organizational support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and with the participation of employees of the local departments of the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Service, who began their activity in the district,” spokesperson added.

Ibrahimova added that oriental plane trees, as well as oak seeds were also planted last week in Gargabazar village of Fuzuli district liberated from occupation.