Kazakhstan and India eyeing investment co-op in agribusiness dev't

By Trend

Kazakhstan and India eyeing investment cooperation in the development of agribusiness industries focused on the needs of the domestic and export markets, Trend reports citing the KAZAKH INVEST National Company.

The topic was discussed during the ‘Interaction with Kazakhstan: opportunities for cooperation’ webinar.

During the webinar, the parties discussed in detail the possibilities of cooperation between Indian and Kazakh companies, including for the development of industries focused on the needs of the domestic and export markets.

The Kazakh representative noted that agribusiness is one of the strategic sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan, the importance of which is rapidly increasing.

As noted during the talks thanks to its huge resource base, strategic location, and access to large markets in Europe and Asia, Kazakhstan has enormous potential for the development of this industry.

“For India with its growing population, Kazakhstan can become a reliable base for the production of key food products. In this regard, we invite Indian companies to implement investment projects in Kazakhstan in the agricultural sector, including deep processing of grains and oilseeds, production of meat and dairy products, intensive gardening, processing of potatoes, and other vegetables. KAZAKH INVEST has prepared more than 40 specific investment proposals in various sectors of agribusiness, which will be sent to potential Indian investors,” the report said.