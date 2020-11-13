Azerbaijani commission assessing damage on civilians from Armenian aggression

By Trend





The members of the Azerbaijani state commission, set up for establishing and eliminating damage caused to the civilian population as a result of the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, were sent to Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Tartar, Barda, Fuzuli, Beylagan and Goranboy districts, the cities of Naftalan and Ganja and other territories, Trend reports on Nov.13.

According to Elshan Ibrahimov, one of the commission members, they are already identifying the territories which suffered from the Armenian strikes.

"First, the inventory of the damaged infrastructure is carried out. The commission investigates a number of houses, facilities and administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the Armenian provocation, identifying a number of the perished livestock and damage caused to vehicles and other state and private properties. After determining the total inflicted damage, the public will be informed about the results of the work done," he said.

On November 6, 2020, the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree ‘On measures of assessing and eliminating damage caused to the civilians, state property, including infrastructure facilities, as well as business entities as a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan that began on September 27, 2020’.

In compliance with the decree, the State Commission was set up, which was instructed to ensure the damage’s assessment within two weeks.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.