OIC voices concern over Armenia's destruction of historical monuments in occupied lands

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) has expressed its deep concern about the condition of historical monuments in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which were destroyed by Armenia during the occupation for about three decades.

The organization described the monuments as “an integral part of Islamic heritage”.

In its statement, the OIC said that the deliberate destruction and looting of material and spiritual artefacts, particularly the destroyed mosque of the recently liberated Mamar village of Azerbaijani Gubadli region as well as misappropriation and falsification of history are clear evidence of a policy of aggression by Armenia.

“The abuse of centuries-old heritage sites in the occupied territories is in clear breach of international law and conventions, namely the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1954 and 1999 protocols thereto,” the organization’s statement said.

The OIC noted it adopted in its 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Minister Resolution No. 3/46-C on the “Protection of Islamic Holy Places”, “condemning the barbaric acts committed by the Armenian aggressors in the Republic of Azerbaijan with the aim of total annihilation of the Islamic historic and cultural heritage”.

President Ilham Aliyev stated on November 11 that Azerbaijan is going to take Armenia to an international court for material and moral damages that it had inflicted. Aliyev named “historical sites, old graves and mosques” among the facilities that had been completely destroyed by Armenia.

Earlier, OIC Secretary-General Marghoob Saleem Butt stated in Baku that the organization had always advocated a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In an address to the international conference entitled “Problems of the Modern World: Incitement to Hatred, Terrorism, Extremism, Islamophobia and Armenia's Aggression against Azerbaijan”, But said that the OIC will henceforth support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"We would like to see all the agreements reached to be implemented. The OIC supports the fair position of Azerbaijan," he said.

From the first days of Armenian attacks against Azerbaijan that started on September 27, OIC condemned Armenia’s “repeated provocations and aggression” and urged Yerevan to observe the relevant resolutions and decisions of the OIC and the United Nations Security Council.

The organization called “for the full and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and for dialogue to reach a political solution to the conflict between the two countries based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders".

In early November, presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev urged a number of major international organizations to seriously condemn the desecration by Armenia of an Azerbaijani historical monument in Gubadli region.

“The historical monument of XVIII century close to Mamar Mosque in Gubadli region of Azerbaijan. During Armenia's occupation, this cultural and historical monument transformed into the animal stable. We call upon UNESCO, ICESCO, OIC take actions/seriously condemn these barbaric acts," Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account on November 6.

The Azerbaijani Culture Ministry stated in late October that many monuments in the freed areas are in a deplorable condition.

“This is another clear example of Armenian vandalism," the ministry said, urging international organisations and the progressive world community to condemn this barbaric attitude to the world’s cultural heritage.

Armenia has either destroyed or misappropriated the historical and cultural monuments belonging to the Azerbaijani people. The most common examples of cultural heritage damaged by the Armenian armed forces are the Islamic monuments such as mosques, tombs and other places of worship. Armenians have demonstrated their hatred for Azerbaijanis by keeping animals inside mosques.

“Such barbaric treatment of the cultural heritage in the occupied territories, including unique monuments of special importance, is a threat to world heritage,” the Culture Ministry said then.

A trilateral peace agreement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 10 ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions and the resolutions of other international organizations demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.



