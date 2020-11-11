Azerbaijani state uses its legal right on both battlefield and diplomacy - Iranian expert

By Trend





The Azerbaijani state has used its legal right to liberate the occupied territories, both on the battlefield and in diplomacy, Iranian political scientist Mirza Rasoul Esmaeilzadeh told Trend.

The political scientist noted that all of the world states have witnessed this success of Azerbaijan.

"The occupation has ended. This is a great day in the history of the Azerbaijani people. This is incredible news for all Azerbaijanis and Muslims,” Esmaeilzadeh said.

The expert emphasized the history has witnessed the patience, endurance and courage of the Azerbaijani people.

According to Esmaeilzadeh, the Armenian occupiers saw the consequences of their heinous deeds. The history has also shown that if the occupation continues, it will end in tragedy.

The political scientist congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the historic victory and asked God to bless all the martyrs, who have fallen defending their native lands.