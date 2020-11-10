Armenian opposition demanding PM to resign - 'It's most shameful day in our history!'

By Trend





The most shameful page of our history has been written today, said Iveta Tonoyan, a member of the Prosperous Armenia opposition party, Trend reports.

“A few hours ago, the Prosperous Armenia and a number of other parties demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister. After all this, the resignation is the least that Pashinyan must do,” Tonoyan said.

The MP stated that she was near the building of the Armenian government in order to prevent clashes between citizens and the police.

“We came to calm the anger of people, which is quite objective and understandable. Here are people whose fathers, brothers and sons fell on the battlefield. And at the same time, secretly, without taking into account public opinion, it was decided to transfer the lands, give Shusha away with a piece of paper", noted the MP.

She added that in the morning of Nov.10 the party will convene a meeting under the chairmanship of the party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, after which she will make a statement.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation made a joint statement. A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shall be introduced at 00:00 hours Moscow time on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

