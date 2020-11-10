Turkish FM congratulates Azerbaijan over new Karabakh peace deal

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and the entire nation over the new Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal that ended a long-term military conflict with Armenia, Trend reported on 10 November.

In a telephone conversation with Bayramov, Cavusoglu shared the joy of fraternal Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has gained an important victory on the battlefield and in diplomacy, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter earlier.

"I congratulate Azerbaijan on this success. We continue to be one nation, one soul with our Azerbaijani brothers," the publication said.

In early hours of 10 November, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Under the deal, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to patrol frontlines. Turkey will also take part in the peacekeeping process. Turkey and Russia are going to sign a joint agreement on their peacekeeping mission.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – remained under the Armenian occupation for nearly three decades. Four UN Security Council resolutions urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

Ninety-three Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements and cities since September 27.

Since the counter-offensive operations began on September 27, the Azerbaijani army liberated five city centres, three settlements and over 220 villages, as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces.