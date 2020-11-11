50 more cars provided to disabled war veterans

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to provide cars to disabled war veterans.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has provided 50 cars to people of this category of citizens on November 9.

The cars were presented to the disabled veterans of Karabakh and the Great Patriotic War, the disabled veterans in connection with the military service at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The ministry plans to provide 400 cars to this category of citizens in 2020, most of which have already been provided. The rest will be provided before the end of the year.

It should be noted that provided cars are local made – “Khazar LX”.

To date, the ministry has provided 6,964 cars to the disabled war veterans.

Additionally, it should be noted that the ministry plans to provide 1,500 apartments and private houses to the martyr's families and disabled war veterans in 2020.

To date, more than 730, apartments and individual houses, including 554 apartments and 176 individual houses, have been provided across the country. The rest of the apartments and houses are planned to be provided by the end of the year. Thus, so far, 8,318 apartments and private houses were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans. It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 934 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019.

Earlier it was reported that the targeted social assistance in the country was expanded in 2020 to cover 350,000 members of 84,000 families. The government allocated AZN 200 million ($117.6m) for the social security programs in 2020 that cover over 500,000 people.



