Azerbaijan gained historic victory - Turkish government

By Trend





Azerbaijan has gained a historic victory, proving its military and political might, the Turkish government told Trend.

"November 10 will go down in the history of Azerbaijan as the day of victory," said the Turkish government.

The Turkish goverment has congratulated the Azerbaijani people with a glorious victory.

"The Armenian government is to blame for all the bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh, as it has proven that it does not take a solution to the conflict peacefully and diplomatically," the government added.

The Turkish government also noted that international law is on the side of Azerbaijan, and Turkey will always support the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.