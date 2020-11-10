Lebanese human rights defender demands world community to condemn occupiers of Azerbaijani lands

By Trend





Lebanese human rights defenders demand from world community to condemn occupiers of Azerbaijani territories, the Lebanese expert on foreign policy and international law, board member of the International Association of Human Rights Defenders, Tareg Shandeb told Trend.

According to Shandeb, the signing of the agreement on the surrender of the Armenian side is a very important and significant event.

"The Armenians have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, against the Azerbaijani people, therefore criminals must be brough to justice and pay compensation to the victims," ??he said. “Mercenaries who came from a number of countries to fight in the ranks of the Armenians against the Azerbaijani people must also be brought to justice before Azerbaijan for the crimes they committed during the hostilities on the side of the occupation forces.”

"The victory of Azerbaijan once again proves the military and political power of Baku," he added.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation made a joint statement. A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shall be introduced at 00:00 hours Moscow time on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.