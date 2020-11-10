Armenian protesters break into gov't building looking for Pashinyan

By Trend





The protesters in Yerevan broke into the Armenian government building and staged a pogrom there, Trend reports with reference to Armenian media.

The video from the scene was published on telegram.

The Armenians, dissatisfied with the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to sign a trilateral agreement to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, destroyed the furniture in the room. Reports say protesters were looking for the prime minister and accused him of betraying the country.

"I saw the boys die, and you think you'll run away somewhere, traitor?" the Armenians chant in the destroyed building.




