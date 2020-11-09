Azerbaijan liberates 41 more villages in six regions

By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated from the Armenian occupation 41 more villages, a settlement and strategic heights in Khojavend, Khojali, Gubadli, Lachin regions.

President Ilham Aliyev announced the news of liberation in his Twitter account on November 9.

The liberated territories are Mets Taghlar, Salakatin, Zoghalbulag, Aragul, Taghavard, Boyuk Taghavard, Zardanashen, Shahar villages (in Khojavand);



Shushakand, Mukhtar, Dashalti villages (in Khojaly);



Ashag?i Guzdak, Govshatli, Mirzajamalli, Shakarjik, Mardinli, Shikhli, Garamammadli, Dovlatyarli, Hajili, Huseynbayli, Sarajig villages (in Fuzuli);



Sobu, Garagoz, Isgandarbayli villages, Bartaz settlement, Bartaz strategic hill (2300 metres), Sighirt hill (1370 metres), Shukurataz hill (2000 metres) and 5 more nameless hills (in Zangilan);



Galajig, Mollahasanli, Asgarkhanli, Yukhari Nusus, Ashig Malikli, Niftalilar, Garar, Chalabilar villages (in Jabrayil);



Garamanli, Khandak, Hamzali, Mahrizli, Hal, Balligaya, Ulashli, Tinli, Khojahan, Boyunakar, Garagoyunlu, Charali villages (in Gubadli);



Gulaburd, Safiyan, Turklar villages in Lachin.



Earlier today Aliyev announced the liberation of 23 more villages in in Fuzuli, Khojali, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan regions.



The liberated villages are Qobu Dilagharda, Yal Pirahmadli, Yukhari Yaghlivand, Seyid Mahmudlu, Asgarli villages in Fuzuli, Darmichilar, Chanagchi, Madatkand, Sighnag villages in Khojaly, Susanliq, Domi, Tugh, Akaku, Azikh in Khojavand, Huseynalilar, Soyudlu, Asahgi Sirik in Jabrayil, Yukhari Molu, Ashaghi Molu, Khocik in Gubadli, Kechikli, Odakli villages in Jabrayil.

The Azerbaijani Army on November 8 liberated strategic Shusha town in Nagorno-Karabakh after 28 years of Armenian occupation. President Ilham Aliyev announced the news of liberation in an address to the nation. Aliyev said that over 200 Azerbaijani villages, settlements, cities have been liberated from the Armenian occupation since September 27.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, has critical importance in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh, which is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan. It is located on the road to Khankendi, the region's largest city.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.