GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city from occupation

By Trend





Secretariat of GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (ODED GUAM) made a statement on the liberation of Azerbaijani Shusha city from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing GUAM.

"Secretariat of ODED GUAM congratulates the Republic of Azerbaijan with the liberation on November 8, 2020, of the town of Shusha after 28 years and 6 months of occupation! Wish full and speedy restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders!" the statement said.

Secretariat also congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Flag Day.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Shusha city was liberated from Armenian occupation on Nov. 8.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.