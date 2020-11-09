Armenian troops transform mosque in Azerbaijani Fuzuli district into cowshed

By Trend





Armenian Armed Forces had a pattern of transforming mosques into barns which shows how they acted toward muslim places of worship in occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Photographer Reza Deghati wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

Deghati made a Facebook post following his visit to Alkhanli village of Azerbaijani Fuzuli district recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

There Deghati took pictures of an ancient mosque which in his words was transformed into cowshed.

“Once again I was traveling around the newly liberated territories. That day, I was in the region of Fuzuli I stopped by the village of Alkhanli to visit this ancient mosque. What I saw was not different from the previous mosque I visited in the liberated territory. It seems like Armenian forces had a pattern of transforming mosques into barns, this time it was a cowshed. That's how Armenian forces acted toward muslim places of worship in occupied territories,” he said.

After the announcement of Shusha's liberation, Deghati noted, the holy Myrrhbearers Russian Orthodox Cathedral of Baku rung its bells to celebrate the event.

“That gives a perceptive of how religions live in peace and mutual respect in secular Azerbaijan,” he wrote.



