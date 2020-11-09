Azerbaijani troops headed by President Aliyev - guarantor of stability in Karabakh region - Turkish presidential administration

By Trend





The Azerbaijani troops, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is the guarantor of stability in Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend.

“Turkey congratulates the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of Shusha city,” the Turkish presidential administration said. "The liberation of Shusha city is a rejoice for Azerbaijan, as well as for us."

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the Shusha city was liberated from the Armenian occupation on Nov. 8.

“It is with great pride that I declare that the city of Shusha has been liberated from occupation! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion! I cordially congratulate all the people of Shusha!” President Aliyev gave this historic good news in his address to the nation.