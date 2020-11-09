Armenia retreats suffering losses on frontline on November 8-9

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenia suffered heavy casualties in manpower and military equipment during the combat operations in the Aghdere, Aghdam, Khojavend, and Gubadli direction of the front on November 8 and the night leading to November 9, the Defence Ministry reported today.

The military operations were carried out following Armenia’s shelling of Azerbaijani army positions and civilian settlements.

Military equipment

A large number of Armenian troops, 1 - T-72 tank, 1 - D-30 howitzer, 1 - mortar, 1 - military truck full of ammunition were destroyed on November 8, the ministry said.

Operation in Khojavend

Armenian forces also suffered heavy losses and left some frontiers in the direction of Khojavend, the Defence Ministry reported on November 8 and shared the video from the military operation. The ministry also shared the footage of the newly-liberated Taskuri village in Khojavend and Balasoltanli village in Gubadli region.

In the meantime, Azerbaijani Defence Ministry denied as false Armenian reports on alleged downing of Azerbaijani fighter jet and the alleged advance of Armenian troops in the Khojavend direction.

The ministry stressed, the units of the Azerbaijan Army are expanding their operations in this direction of the front through maintaining their tactical superiority.

The Azerbaijani Army on November 8 liberated strategic Shusha town in Nagorno-Karabakh after 28 years of Armenian occupation. President Ilham Aliyev announced the news of liberation in an address to the nation. Aliyev said that over 200 Azerbaijani villages, settlements, cities have been liberated from the Armenian occupation since September 27.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.