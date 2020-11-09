Azerbaijani civilian injured in Armenian attack on Aghdam

An Azerbaijani civilian was injured as Armenian forces shelled Orta Gervend village in Aghdam district on November 8 evening, the General Prosecutor’s Office has reported.

Mukhtar Badalov (53), was wounded as Armenian troops shelled Aghdam district using heavy artillery from various directions.

Ninety-three Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia’s indiscriminate missile attacks since September 27.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



