Azerbaijan-Iran relations - friendly, neighborly, says Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee

By Trend

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and good-neighborly, Trend reports citing the committee for legal policy and state-building of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

“Mutual visits, numerous meetings of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran, bilateral documents signed and implemented between the countries play an important role in the development of these relations. Moreover, relations of friendship and cooperation exist between the parliaments of the countries. During the period of counter-offensive operations for the liberation from the occupation of Karabakh, Azerbaijan highly appreciates the statements of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other officials of this country that Armenia should liberate the occupied Azerbaijani lands and that Iran supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said the committee.

In this regard, the parliamentary committee strongly condemns the opinions expressed by Azerbaijani MP Bahruz Maharramov on November 6 at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament, about Iran and Ali Khamenei.

“These are his subjective opinions. Such opinions regarding a neighboring and friendly country with which Azerbaijan maintains close relations and its leader are completely unacceptable. Nobody can harm friendly relations both between our people and states themselves,” said the parliamentary committee.