Threats against those who tell truth about Karabakh conflict unacceptable - Israeli expert

By Trend

Any threats and harassment against those who openly and truthfully speak out about what is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh are unacceptable and are punishable under criminal law, Israeli expert, lawyer, mediator, diplomat, public figure Natavan Rashidova Katzman told Trend.

The expert noted, she herself was also threatened by the Armenians.

At the end of October, after the publication of new articles in news agencies, she received life-threatening calls.

“The stranger spoke in Russian, in a very categorical and unpleasant manner, and tried to discuss with me what awaits me in the future,” she said.

Katzman stressed that a corresponding complaint has already been filed with the police on this matter, and a criminal case has been opened and an investigation has begun. The expert emphasized that such illegal acts will be strictly suppressed to the fullest extent of the law with the involvement of the relevant state structures.

She believes that these actions on the part of the Armenians are aimed at intimidating people who openly and truthfully speak out about the war crimes of the Armenian regime taking place in Karabakh, or express their opinions as experts on international norms that are grossly violated by the Armenian side.

“By such threats, the Armenian forces once again prove their terrorist essence. Threatening a person's life, trampling on the fundamental rights to life, freedom of speech and thought, is simply unacceptable and criminal," Rashidova-Katzman said.

Expert said that everyone who is subjected to such attacks and threats must definitely record this in the relevant state structures so that these crimes do not go unpunished.

“We need to talk about it, there is no need to be afraid of these actions. And an appropriate legal answer must be given,” she added.

Katzman considers that the Armenian leadership violates the norms of international law by carrying out strikes on civilians, children, women and the elderly, as well as involving children and women in hostilities.

In addition, representatives of the Armenian diaspora are engaged in persecution of people who have 'undesirable thoughts' around the world and this is a fact.

“This is not the first time, and I think it will not be the last one. As far as I know, I am not the first to face such threats. This the Armenian forces are pouring out their hatred and hopelessness from a crushing defeat in front of the victorious army of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani diplomats,” the expert said.