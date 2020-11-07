Azerbaijan discloses detailed plan for development of agriculture in liberated lands

By Trend

The preparation of an action plan for the development of agriculture in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation has begun, Director of the Agrarian Research Center under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Firdovsi Fikratzade told Trend.

“The plan provides for bringing these lands to a suitable condition, their restoration, and then the establishment of amelioration systems there. At the same time, these lands will be grouped as intended and a system of electronic registration of these lands will be created,” he noted.

“At the moment, there is no complete information about how many hectares of land is suitable for agriculture, planting, or pasture. Upon completion of this work, a declaration system will be created. This is the first stage,” Fikratzade said.

He stressed that further a mechanism will be determined for the transfer of these lands for use by people who will live there.

“During the occupation period, the cattle-breeding infrastructure in these lands was completely destroyed. The plan also provides for the creation of appropriate infrastructure, as well as the restoration of beekeeping and other areas of agricultural activity. The procurement and supply system will also be restored, support will be provided to entrepreneurs involved in this area, the creation of points for drying tobacco and cocoons is envisaged,” stressed the expert.

“One of the main issues is the creation of recommendations and information centers that will help citizens who have returned to these territories to adapt and start agricultural activities. It is clear that most of the people who were once expelled from here were not engaged in agriculture, and children born after the occupation have no idea about this area. Therefore, local consultation centers will be established. The Ministry of Agriculture will conduct pieces of training in these centers,” Fikretzade added.