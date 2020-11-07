Azerbaijan - important strategic partner of Czech Republic - Ambassador

By Trend

The Czech Republic attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Ekert said.

Ekert made the remark at a meeting with Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports on Nov. 6.

The ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner of the Czech Republic, and the country he represents is interested in the intensification of relations in bilateral and multilateral formats and that the development of ties in political, economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres serves the well-being of peoples.

Ekert stressed that the Czech Republic is closely following the processes occurring in this region of the South Caucasus and expressed confidence that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will soon be resolved.