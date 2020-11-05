Azerbaijani MoD: Azerbaijani servicemen comply with rules of conduct with civilians

By Trend





The daily failures, numerous losses, and important positions lost in battles force the Armenian Armed Forces to resort to various methods, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Nov. 4.

“Proceeding from the principle that "all is fair in war", the Armenian side has already launched a slanderous campaign against the Azerbaijani servicemen,” the ministry said. “The statements of the Armenian side that the Azerbaijani servicemen allegedly committed war crimes in Tug village of Khojavend district are nothing more than slander.”

“The supreme commander stressed that “we have never fought with the civilians and will never do this,” the ministry said. “By shelling the civilians of Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Barda cities, Armenia once again proved that it once again committed a real war crime.”

“We state that the personnel of the Azerbaijani troops comply with the requirements of the Geneva Convention and other regulatory legal acts, which are the basis of international humanitarian law,” the ministry said. “This means that the Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the battles comply with the rules of conduct with the civilians.”

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.