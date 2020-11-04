TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani Army liberates several more villages from Armenian occupation

04 November 2020 [21:17] - TODAY.AZ

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated more villages of of Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli regions from the Armenian occupation.

President Aliyev announced the news of the liberation in his Twitter account today.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Mirek and Kavdar villages of Jabrayil, Meshediismayilli and Shefibeyli villages of Zengilan, Basharat, Garakishiler and Garajalli villages of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Aliyev wrote in his Twitter account.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/199942.html

Print version

Views: 5

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also