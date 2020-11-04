Azerbaijani Army liberates several more villages from Armenian occupation

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated more villages of of Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli regions from the Armenian occupation.

President Aliyev announced the news of the liberation in his Twitter account today.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Mirek and Kavdar villages of Jabrayil, Meshediismayilli and Shefibeyli villages of Zengilan, Basharat, Garakishiler and Garajalli villages of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Aliyev wrote in his Twitter account.