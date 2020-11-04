No surviving building in Fuzuli district on which Azerbaijani flag could be hoisted – prosecutor general

By Trend

When the Azerbaijani troops entered the Fuzuli district, there was not a single surviving building on which the Azerbaijani flag could be hoisted, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said in an interview with the UK’s Reuters news agency, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

"The Azerbaijani servicemen did not find a place where they could hoist the flag because there was not a single surviving building,” Aliyev said. “Nothing remained in big Fuzuli city, everything was razed to the ground. The only building that survived in Zangilan district was a school for children of servicemen."

While informing Reuters in detail about the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians, Aliyev stressed that criminal cases were initiated on the facts of destruction of more than 700 buildings and monuments in the district.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.