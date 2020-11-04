Armenia's 'phosphorus' tactics or attempt to hide from Azerbaijani UAVs

By Trend





Armenia has been using phosphorus munitions in Karabakh for several days now, causing fires in the region Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry previously stated that a large amount of phosphorus-containing cargo was delivered to the units of the third motorized rifle regiment of the 37th rifle division of the Armenian Armed Forces’ 1st field army.

It’s not the first time when Armenia uses phosphorus munitions; the Armenian side has used phosphorus bombs against Azerbaijan before, as well. Back on October 8, the Armenian side fired a 122-mm incendiary cannon shell, in which 3.6 kilograms of white phosphorus was discovered, at the territory of Fuzuli district.

Armenia used phosphorus bombs against Azerbaijan also during the ceasefire. Back in 2016, Armenia dropped a phosphorus bomb on the village of Askipara, Tartar district.

So why is phosphorus ammunition banned, and what are the consequences of using such supplies?

When white phosphorus reacts with oxygen in the atmosphere, a fire occurs, the temperature at the epicenter of which exceeds 1,000 degrees. The combustion is accompanied by white smoke. The lethal dose of white phosphorus for humans makes up only 0.05 grams.

When entering the human organism, this substance begins to act extremely quickly. The activity of the gastrointestinal tract is immediately disrupted, the cardiovascular system is inhibited, and a person feels weakness and shortness of breath. These are just consequences of exposure to smoke caused by the ignition of phosphorus munitions.

Various international documents have been adopted prohibiting the use of these weapons.

During the recent hostilities, there have been reports of the use of phosphorus munitions by the Assad regime in Syria. White phosphorus bombs were reported to have been used in Idlib as well as in Eastern Ghouta.

In addition to damaging the Azerbaijani army with phosphorus bombs, Armenia intends to cause massive forest fires in Karabakh and a real threat of environmental disaster.

On the other hand, by causing fires using phosphorus shells, the Armenian side is trying to compensate for the absolute superiority in the air of Azerbaijani UAVs.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.